Santaland celebrates 26 years of lighting up East Texas for the Christmas season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For decades, families from all over the country have come to right here in East Texas to fulfill a holiday tradition.

Santaland is a family owned and operated business, that brings your family memories from the comfort and warmth of your car. They opened for the first time in 1995, after the owner bought 24 acres of land right off of Interstate 20. What started as a few attractions has now grown into more than 5 million lights that create an experience for the whole family.

“My grandparents traveled to Missouri and they saw something similar to this and they thought we need something like that in Texas. We need to bring that to Texas. And they did, they started and they opened that same year,” said Victoria Guy, the owners granddaughter. “They worked all summer, they got all their friends and family and everybody involved and we opened that same November.”

After going under the large and illuminated entrance, you will follow the dancing trees to the pay booth. Motor vehicles with less than 10 people will cost you $30, with a car that has more than 10 people, it will cost you $60. After paying, you will follow the lights from there.

Your journey starts with a trip down Christmas Tree Lane, and if you turn your radio to 92.7, the lights have been programmed to move with the music. Past that, you will travel through the Twirling Tunnel of Lights, before entering a wonderland of handcrafted displays.

Some of these displays include Leo the Lion, Cowboy Country, and you may even be able to spot bigfoot while you’re there. But all of that is just for fun, near the end of your journey you will wander into the real reason for the season. The key attraction allows you to travel through the birth and death of Jesus Christ, before entering Angel Land where you will get a small glimpse into the glory of Heaven.

But the journey doesn’t stop there, after you can stop at the gift shop for some sweet treats and gifts galore. Filled from floor to ceiling with customized and hand painted ornaments for your Christmas tree. And if you make the trip before Dec. 23, you will get the chance to see Santa. He has to leave that night, because he has to get gifts together for all the children in the world.

Santaland brings in thousands of travelers every year, and the owners say that meeting new people is something that will never get old. “So many people that come here every year, it’s a tradition, and so they watched me grow up and now that I’m getting older, I’m watching their kids grow up. So it’s really cool, we are all like a family here,” Guy says.

The park will be open through Jan. 4, even on the holidays, rain or shine, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. if you wanted to experience this wonderland of lights for yourself.