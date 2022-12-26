TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Just when you think holiday shopping is over, Monday, at Broadway Square Mall, many are back at stores with returns, exchanges and taking advantage of major sales.

Now that Christmas shopping is over and the presents have been handed out, people hit the mall to start their returns and exchanges. Shoppers explained the earlier you go, the better luck you’ll have.

“I think my chances of getting what I wanted, in the size that I wanted, in the color of what I wanted, would probably be better,” said Selma Lister, holiday shopper.

Shoppers are also out browsing the post-holiday sales.

“I just spent an hour in line to check out at Hobby Lobby, so, it’s crazy. I think they have like 75% off Christmas, and it’s insane, it’s a madhouse,” said Emily Vittiow, holiday shopper.

Vittiow said not all returns are simple.

“I am pretty quick to do it just ’cause I want to go ahead and get something to replace it, but if I don’t have the receipt or if somebody didn’t keep it then it’s a pain,” said Vittiow.

The arctic blast is affecting retailers and what they have on their shelves.

“Shipping this week is going to be delayed, so, we are looking at Jan. 2, by the time we get shoes back in,” said Mitchell Trundle, general manager at Trade Home.

Holiday return policies are different at every store. The store Manager at Blue Spero Boutique explained their smaller window for their return policy.

“Nov. 21, through Jan. 10 you can exchange or do in-store credit,” said Ashley Carpenter, store manager at Blu Spero.