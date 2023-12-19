NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — With Christmas less than a week away, KETK checked in with a couple of local businesses in downtown Nacogdoches to see how the holiday season is going.

“We have been very blessed and so thankful for this year. We have seen many more locals making an effort to shop local, you know, the downtown boutiques,” said Karen Harris, House of Traditions owner.

Karen has owned her store for 37 years, and she shared how pleasantly surprised she was with the number of customers this holiday season.

“We didn’t quite know what to expect. We had heard a lot of gloom and doom, but retail sales for us have been up,” said Karen.

Dead Tree Dreams used bookstore in downtown Nacogdoches is also thankful for business picking up.

“Foot traffic in the holiday season has been a blessing, it has been great,” said Wendie Harris, Dead Tree Dreams owner.

Wendie opened up her used bookstore with her husband in January, and now their customers come from all over East Texas.

Both store owners expect to see even more shoppers over the next few days.

“Ready for any last-minute shoppers, and I think people are really loving the in-store shopping experience so when they come in, we try to make it special and joyful,” said Karen.

Shopping locally is important while searching for that special gift for a special someone.

“When someone comes in and finds something that’s completely unique they can’t get anywhere else,” said Wendie.