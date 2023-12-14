TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will be hosting a holiday adoption event on Saturday.

The shelter announced its Christmas event, ‘A Who-Ville Grinchmas’, will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature free adoptions. It will also include an appearance by the Grinch to take photos with the newly homed pets. The shelter’s location is 322 E. Ferguson St. in downtown Tyler.

“We have multiple dogs who are wishing to Santa Paws to have a new forever home. As Cindy Lou Who says, ‘No one should be alone on Christmas.’ Let’s give these loving dogs new families for the holiday season and to ring in the new year,” said the shelter in their release.

According to the shelter, there were 59 dogs and 25 puppies in need of adoption as of Wednesday.

In addition to the one day free adoption event, the shelter said they are also having reduced dog adoption fees for the month of December, calling it their “$12 strays of Grinchmas.”

Each dog adopted also comes with a voucher to pay for the cost of spay or neuter, according to the shelter.