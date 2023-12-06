TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith Country Sheriff’s Office and the Mayor of Winona have partnered up to make this Christmas extra special for East Texas veteran residents at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler.

“You can come in and get a card off of our angel tree or you can call, and we will actually send you a text message or an email with an angel,” said Winona mayor Rachel Moreno.

Smith County Deputy, Sabrina Rodgers, is a veteran herself. This is her first time putting together this Veterans Angel Tree. “Really close to my heart so it’s really good to see that we can make an impact in these people who are usually forgotten around this time of year,” said Rodgers.

They are overwhelmed with the community’s positive response. “Big Sandy Area Lions Club, they’ve adopted some angels, the Marine Corps League, they’ve adopted a handful and may be coming to get more,” said Moreno.

However, they’re not quite there yet, about 40 more veterans’ angel cards still need adopting. “The tree in the city hall in Winona, and we also have another tree at the EOC, off of 248 at the Smith County Emergency Operations Center,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers reminded it’s the little things that could make a big difference.

“You know, it’s kind of funny because there’s people asking for cases of Dr. Pepper, candy, Axe Body Spray is a big thing,” said Rodgers. They also have asked for clothes, loungewear, socks, and gowns.

Showing veteran residents that they are not forgotten is important to them.

“To even just have the gesture of even a letter is going to mean the world to them,” said Rodgers.

Presents will be delivered on December 22nd, making this Christmas extra merry and bright.

“Let’s not forget about who made this country as great as it is, and let’s make you know the season that it’s supposed to be it’s about giving,” said Rodgers.