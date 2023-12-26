TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Even though most everyone just opened presents yesterday, some are eager to get their returns out of the way and check out the deals shops offer after Christmas.

East Texas shoppers are not wasting any time, some are getting their exchanges done right away.

“Sooner the better you do not want to hold onto stuff and say next week it going to be better and then it’s past the window,” said Mitchell Trundle, general manager of Tradehome Shoes.

Broadway Square Mall in Tyler has stores gearing up to help customers find just what they need.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of returns, a lot of online returns with online shopping, mainly with us just trying to help customers find the sizes that they need,” said Aeropostale store manager Maranda Taylor.

When it comes to spending holiday money, shops have many clearance sales.

“Just like all the other years, we’re relooking for good deals, even with the economy it does affect us as far as business-wise, but we were very fortunate with our company meeting the needs for those customers,” said Taylor.

The store manager at Tradehome Shoes hopes that foot traffic will pick up again.

“Volume-wise is probably a little less, that’s probably to do with the economy,” said Trundle.

Even so, shoppers are ready to spend. Mall employees expect crowds after Christmas.

“Holes burning in their pockets– you know a bunch of kids probably got a bunch of money for Christmas,” said Trundle.

Stella Alberti is one of many shoppers enjoying the deals this time of year.

“I really love shopping, we are here to try on shoes for me,” Alberti said.

Trundle hopes to keep sales up into the new year.

“I think we are on a good path for 2024 though,” said Trundle.