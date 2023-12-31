TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas celebrated New Year’s Eve on Sunday by holding their very own ball drop with the furry friends at Bossart Park in Tyler.

The group marked 788 tennis balls which represent people who donated for the chance to win a prize. Three winning balls were chosen by dogs rescued by the SPCA like Nora.

“This year, we decided to spread the balls on camera so everybody can kind of see how it looks. To let everybody know we sold 788 balls this year. That’s amazing. That’s a lot of a lot of revenue for SPCA and for the winner,” said Kat Cortelyou, the executive director of SPCA of East Texas.

This was the SPCA’s second year of hosting this event. To learn more visit the SPCA of East Texas online.