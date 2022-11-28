TYLER,Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas will have their van set up at Pet Supplies Plus in Tyler to allow people to donate to them for Giving Tuesday.

They are asking for donations of IAMS dog and cat food in order to help feed the more than 175 dogs and cats at SPCA of East Texas.

Their van will be at Pet Supplies Plus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accept in person donations. They will also accept donations online and have a goal of $5,000 in online donations.

If you want to donate online, visit SPCA of East Texas website.