TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum’s mayor shared on Monday their need for sponsorships for Tatum’s Angel Tree for children.

The City of Tatum is hosting an Angel Tree to fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in need. Tatum’s mayor Don Hall told KETK that they still need people to help to fulfill all of the Christmas wishes.

“With the way the economics are, with everything going on, all the food and everything is so much higher. I don’t want little children to be left out because the family needs them and don’t get anything for Christmas. So that’s the main drive this year,” said Hall.

Tatum’s Angel Tree had more than 100 more wishes in need of sponsorship than last year’s tree. The deadline turn in gifts for the tree is 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.