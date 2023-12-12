TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local special needs students were able to select and purchase Christmas gifts on their own at Walmart on Tuesday because of the efforts of a Texas non-profit.

While it may be a common thing to do during this season, for some students this day was much deeper than getting a new toy.

Many of the Boshears special needs students are non-verbal, but the looks on their faces said it all. Focus paired with laughs and smiles because they were able to take decision-making into their own hands.

“All of our students are here with a big goal, and that is spend $50 on themselves or their families,” said Brooke Parker, Director of Instructional Alternative Programs at Boshears.

Many of these students need assistance with life’s basic skills, but Parker says these 78 students have been planning for this day on their own.

“They’ve all been working this week to make wish lists and shopping lists. I walked past a little girl today, and she couldn’t even wait ’til she got to the checkout line to open her toys, so she was playing with her toys on the way,” Parker said.

The students were able to learn much more than which toy they like the best.

“They’re using their budget skills. They’re using their communication skills. They’re planning,” said Jackie Mostyn Zigtema, board member of the Mostyn Moreno Foundation.

The Mostyn Moreno foundation made this program, giving students $50 each year to help their education outside of the classroom. Zigtema said it started in memory of her mother, who dedicated years to helping those with special needs.

“It’s one of the best days of the week, or the year,” Zigtema said.

She shared her amazement with how many of these students choose to buy gifts for others instead of themselves.

“We’ve had kids buy Christmas trees for their grandma before. You see their heart,” Zigtema explained.

Whatever it is they are buying, Parker believes watching the students’ excitement to learn is what makes this worth it.