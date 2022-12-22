HARPER, Texas (KXAN) — Staff members at Harper ISD Elementary went the extra mile on Tuesday to spread some Christmas cheer.

As students pulled up to the school for their last day before winter break, they were greeted by a grove of staff members dressed up as Christmas trees.

A video sent in by a viewer shows the staff members dancing along to Christmas tunes in front of the school.

Harper, Texas is located 23 miles west of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County in the Hill Country.

Fredericksburg is known for its Christmas spirit, with it being one of two local cities named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state.

The town’s Christmas Nights of Lights runs each evening — except on Dec. 2 and Dec. 31 — through Jan. 6, featuring holiday carols and a countdown to the lighting of Marktplatz, as well as an audio presentation of the story of the town’s German heritage.