AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love.
There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season.
Here are just a few Texas-themed holiday gifts that are available on Amazon to enjoy this season:
- Rodeo Earrings — $8.99
- “Y’all” Texas Coaster — $9.30
- Texas-themed Cutting Board — $9.97
- “I Love You to Texas & Back” Keychain — $9.99
- “Bless Your Heart” mug — $11.04
- Texas Oven Mitt — $11.04
- Texas Spatula — $14.99
- State of Texas Bangle Bracelet — $15.99
- “Ho, Ho, Home” Texas T-Shirt — $16.95
- Straw Cowboy Hat — $16.99
- Texas Glass Ornaments — $19.56
- Texas Longhorn Pint Glass for Beer — $19.95
- Texas Wine Tumbler — $19.99
- Texas Throw Pillow — $19.99
- “Somebody in Texas” T-Shirt — $20.00
- Set of Three Texas-themed Kitchen Towels — $21.87
- Women’s Ankle Boot — $21.90
- Lone Star Flask Gift Set — $24.99
- Texas Eats Cookbook — $25.00
- Texas Flag Throw Blanket — $25.99
- “Someone in Texas Loves Me” candle — $26.00
- Holiday Nuts Gift Basket — $27.99
- Texas Chewie Pecan Praline — $39.59
- Texas Beer Cap Map — $39.99
- Texas Candy Gift Basket — $99.99
*The listed items are set to arrive before Christmas for those with a Prime membership on Amazon.