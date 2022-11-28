VAN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Van kicked off their holiday season last night with their annual downtown tree lighting.

Families gathered downtown for an evening of holiday fun with games, Christmas carols, free coffee and hot chocolate for everyone.

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus joined in on the fun.

This year’s tree is 35-feet-tall and has a unique feature. It is set up to change its lights in time with Christmas music.

The City of Van will hold their Christmas light parade on Dec 3. It will feature cash prizes and a bicycle raffle.