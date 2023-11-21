TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deep-fried turkey is popular for Thanksgiving, however it may go terribly wrong. Local officials provided advice to avoid disaster.

If the turkey is still frozen or damp, it may result in a dangerous grease fire. For this reason, the City of Tyler Fire Department said it is important to make sure that turkeys are fully thawed and patted dry.

It is also recommended that turkey is fried in a place that is far from any structures or equipment in order to prevent damages and the spreading of any flames. Tyler FD also recommends having a class B fire extinguisher for grease fires on hand if you plan on frying your turkey.

Courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

In addition, Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley warns to never leave your turkey unattended.

“All it takes is a few seconds for you to walk inside to do something, and the next thing you know you have a 200-acre grass fire,” Dooley said.

Fire officials also recommend setting timers, turning pot handles towards the back of the stove, keeping a lid nearby and having the kitchen be a kid and pet free zone in order to reduce fire risk.