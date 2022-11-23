SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It would not be a traditional Thanksgiving without the turkey.

Some people prefer to fry their turkey, and Texas A&M Forest Service shared some tips below so people can stay safe while they cook their dinner.

Fry turkeys outside on a flat surface.

Never overfill the oil or put a frozen turkey in the fryer.

Turn off the gas before placing the turkey in they fryer.

Never leave your fryer unattended.

Do not use water to put out a grease fire.

Always keep an eye on your turkey.

