SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It would not be a traditional Thanksgiving without the turkey.
Some people prefer to fry their turkey, and Texas A&M Forest Service shared some tips below so people can stay safe while they cook their dinner.
- Fry turkeys outside on a flat surface.
- Never overfill the oil or put a frozen turkey in the fryer.
- Turn off the gas before placing the turkey in they fryer.
- Never leave your fryer unattended.
- Do not use water to put out a grease fire.
- Always keep an eye on your turkey.
Tips to thaw your turkey properly
- The USDA suggests thawing your bird in the refrigerator.
- The turkey will need to thaw for 24 hours per four or five pounds of turkey.
- After the meat is thawed it can be kept in the refrigerator for one or two days.
- Turkeys can also be thawed using a cold-water bath or in a microwave. It needs to be cooked right after it has been thawed in these ways.