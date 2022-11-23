SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It would not be a traditional Thanksgiving without the turkey.

Some people prefer to fry their turkey, and Texas A&M Forest Service shared some tips below so people can stay safe while they cook their dinner.

  • Fry turkeys outside on a flat surface.
  • Never overfill the oil or put a frozen turkey in the fryer.
  • Turn off the gas before placing the turkey in they fryer.
  • Never leave your fryer unattended.
  • Do not use water to put out a grease fire.
  • Always keep an eye on your turkey.

Tips to thaw your turkey properly

  • The USDA suggests thawing your bird in the refrigerator.
  • The turkey will need to thaw for 24 hours per four or five pounds of turkey.
  • After the meat is thawed it can be kept in the refrigerator for one or two days.
  • Turkeys can also be thawed using a cold-water bath or in a microwave. It needs to be cooked right after it has been thawed in these ways.