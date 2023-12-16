TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Apache Belles performed their second ever Christmas Extravaganza show on Saturday.

The holiday show featured the Apache Band and Apache Belles performing East Texas’ favorite Christmas songs.

“We love to entertain, we love to transport audience members, maybe to a memory or a special time in their life, make new memories for our younger audience members and just use performance as a way to take people from their seats to another time in their life and it’s an honor to get to perform,” said Jasilyn Schaefer, the director of the TJC Apache Belles.

Tickets sold fast for people trying to catch their last chance to see their Christmas Extravaganza this holiday season.

