TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Christmas came early for CHRISTUS Health in Tyler when a family donated toys to the pediatrics wing.

David and Crystal Satterwhite, dropped off a large load of donated toys to the pediatrics wing. Crystal is reportedly a former patient at CHRISTUS and said she hopes the toys her and her family collected bring joy to the smallest patients while in the hospital during the holidays.

“And to help them get through the treatments they have to go through or the needles, and to have peace and enjoyment, and bring smile to their face. Their family can play games and take their mind off it for a little bit and everything they have to go through, that is what I hope they get out of it,” Crystal said.

CHRISTUS health invites others to donate as part of their “Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals” program.