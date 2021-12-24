Troup community comes together for toy drive on Christmas Eve

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – A lot of fun is happening across East Texas the day before Christmas. Santa’s helpers were stepping in to bring the community all kinds of gifts for their children this holiday season.

It started as an idea, and two guys with Hometown Developments brought the idea to life.

“Yeah it was kind of short notice, but me and Daniel actually thought of this last week, you know we just don’t see much stuff like this before and it’s just nice to be able to do this for these kids, and these parents that are in need,” said J.K. Hamilton with Hometown Developments.

It is bringing nothing but smile to families and children. Especially families who have been affected by the pandemic.

“We always try to bring our kids to get something from the communities,” said Donnell Rowe from Troup.

He lost his job during the pandemic, and is still waiting for his new job to start. He said that community events like this one, really take a weight off of his shoulders.

It took two to make this happen, and the other man behind the magic is Daniel Flores, who works with Hometown Developments but he also owns ‘Berny’s Tacos’, a local taco shop in Troup.

“Me and my wife, we were homeless 7 years ago. You know we went through bad times, but we got our lives together and for about 7 years now, you know we’re just trying to give back,” said Flores.

On top of helping provide toys to children and families, he was also cooking food for anyone who was hungry.

They were out there from 2-7 p.m. and were able to distribute the more than 500 toys they had available.