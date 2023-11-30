TYLER, Texas (KETK) – True Vine Brewing Company is hosting a holiday event for community fun and to give back for those in need.

True Vine Brewing Company is kicking off the holiday season with their A Cozy Christmas holiday event on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include local vendors, fire pits, smores, the annual True Vine tree lighting and pictures with Santa.

True Vine said their event will also feature three live shows including a performance by Tyler Legacy Theatre students Addison Dixon and Jerard Mosely, a concert by the TJC Chorale Department, and a carol sing-along with Matt and Megan Magill.

According to True Vine, admission to the event will be free, but it is asked of guests to bring a winter care pack. True Vine said they are partnering with the Tyler Street Team to distribute the cold weather packs to the homeless during the coldest months of the year.

Care packs can be grocery bags, small backpacks or large Ziploc bags containing: