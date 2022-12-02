AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two East Texas towns have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state.

Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.

The East Texas towns of Marshall and Jefferson appear on the list.

Other cities listed in the top 10 include San Antonio, Galveston and College Station.

The magazine says if you visit Marshall you can see “10 million lights that illuminate the entire town of Marshall to truly get in the Christmas spirit.”

“Watch a Hallmark movie come to life as you stroll through downtown Marshall, one of the 10 most charming Christmas towns in Texas. Grab dinner with family, and shop for treasures in local shops.” Marshall, Texas

Marshall will be hosting the following events this holiday season:

Christmas Parade Sat. Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Christmas Car Show Sat. Dec.10 at 5 p.m.

Outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street Sat., Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.

According to the magazine “History buffs will love to visit the town of Jefferson during the holiday season.”

In Jefferson you can take a stroll through several historic houses that have been done up with tons of Christmas decorations.

Click here for more information on the Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes.