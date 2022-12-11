TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Sunday Dec. 11, Tyler Police Department teamed up with Academy Sports and Outdoors to give back to the East Texas Community.

The Tyler Police Department Blue Santa Program assists East Texas Families in need. This year was the fourth year that Academy has donated to the program.

Five families were selected and given $1,000 each to go towards their holiday shopping spree. One family member traveled from Dallas to get her shopping on. “I really don’t experience this a lot with them and actually, the experience is kind of fun,” said Maykayle Surall, shopper.

She explained that this was special for her family. “It means a lot because like, you know, they were actually wondering what they would get for Christmas and stuff like that but you know, god works in different ways,” said Surall.

Academy store director Randy Smiley said the families that come in are so thankful for the opportunity to make this Christmas extra special. “So excited about you know, getting a pair of shoes, new clothes for school or any of that stuff so, it’s exciting to watch them light up,” said Smiley.

A police officer from Killgore shares what it means to him to be a part of Blue Santa.

“So, it is a fantastic thing because that’s what we’re supposed to do is help fulfill the needs of people that need it and that’s for all of us right so, it’s beyond special,” said Tim Dukes, patrol sergeant at Kilgore Police Department.

He shared that he values giving back to the East Texas community. “The things we take for granted every day, they need them,” said Dukes.

This event was just one of the special things that Tyler PD does through the Blue Santa program.