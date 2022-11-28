TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Tyler Gives event from the United Way of Smith County is matching up to $75,000 in donations that will be distributed to 28 different local organizations supporting East Texas.
“All of the participating agencies have been vetted, and a group of dedicated volunteers have spent countless hours reviewing financials, interviewing directors, and assessing local needs to determine where local donations will make the greatest impact. Our focus is on improving local education, access to healthcare, financial stability, and crisis intervention.”Tyler Gives
Tyler Gives is the annual Giving Tuesday event of United Way of Smith County. Donations for Tyler Gives on Giving Tuesday will begin to be matched up to $75,000 starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Donations can go to a single program or be split among every group that Tyler Gives supports.
Tyler Gives donations can go to the following nonprofits:
Local education programs
- Champions for Children of Smith County
- Literacy Council of Tyler
- Mentoring Alliance
- Smith County 4H
- Boy Scouts of East Texas
- Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
- East Texas Center for Nonprofits
- East Texas Symphony Orchestra
Local financial stability programs
- Habitat for Humanity of Smith County
- The Salvation Army
- PATH
- Tyler Day Nursery
- Goodwill of East Texas
- Christian Women’s Job Corps
Local health and wellness programs
- Bethesda Health Clinic
- East Texas Food Bank
- Children’s Miracle Network Hospital
- Next Step Community Solutions
- Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
- ARC of Smith County
- Meals on Wheels of East Texas
- St. Paul Children’s Services
- Texas Ramp Project
Local crisis intervention programs
- Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County
- East Texas Crisis Center
- CASA for Kids of East Texas
- American Red Cross East Texas Chapter
- 211 East Texas Helpline
To support all of the nonprofits at once you can click here to donate.