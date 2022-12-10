TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler hosted their 18th annual Christmas at the Park event on Friday, Dec. 9. It’s held on the second Friday in December every year at the Children’s Park of Tyler.

It’s a time for families to come together at the Children’s Park to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. There were games, songs and crafts all directed towards the meaning of the holiday.

“This is our 18th annual year to do it, the park has been around since 2004, and we’ve been doing it every year since. Its a free event, its family friendly, and its our way of giving back to the community,” said Eloise Ghrist, executive director of the Children’s Park of Tyler.

The community turnout was bigger than expected and organizers are thanking the community for their participation.