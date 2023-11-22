TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Broadway Square Mall in Tyler is gearing up for shoppers seeking Black Friday deals.

“Just kind of restocking and make sure that we’re prepared, physically and mentally,” said Allyson Runk assistant manager at Earthbound.

Tradehome shoes store is putting on its best sale yet.

“This year we are having the biggest sale we have ever had. There are a lot of brands that have hopped on board. We typically do a BOGO that’s buy one get one 50% off,” said Mitchell Trundle the general manager at Tradehome.

Offering plenty of brands and options for shoppers to find just what they like.

There has been more hiring this season to make sure they are ready to assist all customers.

“I think the biggest thing this year is staffing, bringing on extra people,” said Trundle.

The team spent hours organizing merchandise and getting it on the shelves for the busy weekend ahead.

“We’ve doubled down on our freight this week so that we definitely have enough sizes for everybody,” said Trundle.

Assistant manager at Earthbound, shares that the crowds come in waves.

“I don’t expect us to be busy in the morning, probably around lunchtime is when we’ll really kickoff and probably just nonstop from there,” said Runk.

The mall opens at 6 a.m. bright and early for those that want to be the first ones through the doors.

“I just hope people have a good time and enjoy black Friday for what it is,” said Runk.