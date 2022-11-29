TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A miracle child has been lighting the downtown Tyler Christmas tree for the past 35 years and that tradition continues this year with little Hannah Harlow leading the way.

At first glance, you would never know Hannah fights a daily battle with a rare and painful condition.

It causes her bones to become brittle, limiting physical activities and even playtime.

However, her parents say this has never stopped Hannah from being the miracle that she is thanks to the team at the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

“Almost immediately, she went from a baby who couldn’t tolerate not even walking to running, jumping, playing, getting into things she shouldn’t get into. It was miraculous to see her going form not participating in anything a child does to being a normal regular kid,” said Tabitha Harlow.

Hannah’s parents say with her newly-acquired tree lighting duties. She has officially proclaimed herself as the parade princess.

The Christmas celebration is this Thursday on the square, in downtown Tyler at 6 p.m.