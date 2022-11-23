PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Walk of Lights in Palestine is returning after a one-year hiatus.

Owner Tammy Graham says 11,000 people came to the three-acre Walk of Lights in 2020.

“The people that did come, they parked down on SH-155, my husband was trying to control traffic he couldn’t see as far as it was parked and it was really dangerous,” said Graham.

Graham and co-owner, Terry Goodenberger decided it was time to buy more land.

Last year, Graham sold her home and moved near Goodenberger.

They then bought 27 acres of land which included a bigger parking lot. This Palestine attraction drew people from out of town to see the illuminated wonderland.

“I really liked that swing that me and my cousin took pictures on, it was really cute and fun,” said Cypress resident, Chloe Meredith.

Each section has a different theme with Christmas music and many photo opportunities. A community favorite is a 30-foot cross where people can sit, pray and meditate.

“Jesus is my favorite, Jesus is the reason for the season,” said Graham.

“The kids… It makes it all worth it at the end when we can actually open the gates and let the kids come in, it’s the best part of it,” said Graham.

The Walk of Lights will be open until Dec. 31.