TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While shoppers may be familiar with the traditional Black Friday sales on the day after Thanksgiving, you maybe unfamiliar with the newer “Cyber Monday” phenomenon.

The term “Cyber Monday” was created by the National Retail Federation all the way back in 2005, according to NBC.

According to an archived National Retail Foundation press release from 2005, this new name came at a time when internet shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving was getting more popular every year. They attribute this increase in traffic to consumers getting faster and more stable internet connections.

The NRF continued and said that because of the already increased web traffic, many retailers were going to offer discounts to encourage even more online shopping. This was just the beginning of Cyber Monday though.

NRF data shows that by 2021, 77 million people shopped online for Cyber Monday. Even on Black Friday of 2021 more people shopped online than in person, according to NRF.

An article from UT Permian Basin attributes the rise in Cyber Monday shopping to the 2008 Great Recession.

“By 2008, the housing bubble had burst, the Great Recession was in full swing, and millions of Americans were left without their careers, homes, or savings. Cyber Monday became less a convenience and more of a way to cover expenses during the holiday season.” UT Permian Basin

All that glitters is not gold though, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas, this increase in cyber shopping means an increase in cybercrime.

“More shoppers means more scammers,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Scammers are eager to take your money and run, so don’t make it easy for them; take every precaution to protect yourself,” Mills said.

Here are some tips that BBB provided to shop safe on Cyber Monday.

Beware of false advertising and phony websites.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites that start with HTTPS:// not just HTTP://.

Keep your antivirus software up to date.

Watch out for phishing scams.

For more information on how to recognize, report and avoid phishing scams click here.

However you shop this holiday season, be sure to stay safe.