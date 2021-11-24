What is ‘Blackout Wednesday?’ The story behind ‘Drinksgiving’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Before Americans settle in for Turkey Time and football on Thursday, many will take part in a separate, unofficial tradition on Wednesday: Drinksgiving.

This informal celebration takes place on the night before Thanksgiving and is known for family members going out to area bars and restaurants to enjoy a few cocktails.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Thanksgiving is the most traveled day of the year and they’ve dubbed Thanksgiving Eve ‘Blackout Wednesday.’

Reasons for the night out can vary from enjoying time together to trying to find an excuse to not talk about politics.

“More people are supposedly drinking and consuming alcohol in larger quantities,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith in a previous interview. “Children coming home from college and wanting to get with their friends and party and things like that.”

DPS said they will be enforcing road safety during the holiday season. There will be an increase in the number of troopers from Wednesday through the end of the weekend.

Be sure to establish a plan before you go out on who will be the designated driver or take advantage of Ubers, if they are available in your area.

Numbers from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) show more than 170 people were killed by drunk drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

DPS shared the following road tips: