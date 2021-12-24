When will Santa be in your city? Track him with the NORAD tracker

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa Claus and his reindeer are making their way around the world this Christmas Eve. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking his travel around the Earth.

The NORAD Santa Tracker has real-time updates on where the jolly man is delivering gifts. The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play stores so parents and children can track Santa on smart phones and tablets.

You can also track Santa at NORAD Tracks Santa on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Trackers around the world can call the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak with a live operator or hear a recorded update.

According to NORAD, Santa tracking has been a tradition since 1955 when a newspaper advertisement informed children that they could call Santa directly, but the number was misprinted and called a U.S. Air Force Colonel on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD. Colonel Harry Shoup realized a mistake was made and assured the child that he was Santa before assigning an on duty officer to continue answering calls.

A holiday tradition was born from this and each year since 1958, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on Christmas Eve to families around the world.