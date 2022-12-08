WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Holiday festivities are in full swing, with several East Texas towns hosting their Christmas parades this month.

Thursday, Winnsboro was tis’ing the season, counting down the days until Christmas Eve.

“It’s awesome, especially with the weather the way it is that everyone is joined together and become a big part of the parade,” said President of the Winnsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Johnny Wetzel.

With 11 floats, and additional ATVs, golf carts and bikes, it’s one of the biggest parades the city has ever had.

“My favorite thing is to see the (smaller) kids’ faces when you drive by on a float or the lights or the band playing. It’s just magical to see their little faces light up,” said Mayor Andrea Newsom.

This year’s theme is “A Parade of Trees”, incorporating it in their float designs.

“Christmas trees, celebration of trees in different types of areas of the world,” explained Wetzel.

Directors of the Chamber of Commerce board are judging each float and picking their first, second and third favorites.

“It’s really always exciting to see what people bring from the community, their ideas and thoughts and enthusiasm for Christmas,” added Newsom.

City leaders said they were grateful for the large turnout.