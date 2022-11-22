WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Winnsboro Independent School District student will be performing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year.

Logan Foster secured a spot with the band, and he will be playing the clarinet. About 185 high school students were chosen for the band, which included musicians, color guard members and dancers, said festival organizers.

Dr. Richard Good and Dr. Doug Rosener, both from Auburn University will lead the band. Bart Woodley is also the flag instructor and Kailene Laga is the dance teacher. The Kilgore Rangerettes will also be performing in the parade.

“Be sure to tune in and keep an eye out for Logan! We are so proud of you!” Winnsboro ISD Bands said.

The school district also shared photos of Foster looking excited to be in New York City. People can watch the Macy’s Parade on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. central time on NBC or streaming on Peacock.