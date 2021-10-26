Jacksonville ISD students help community during Trunk or Treat event

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville hosted their annual trunk or treat event in downtown on Monday.

Businesses lined the streets near the historic Tomato Bowl.

They were ready to hand out candy to all the children that showed up.

Students from Jacksonville ISD were also part of the celebration, including the drum-line, the cheerleaders and the Cherokee Charmers.

The Family Career Community Leaders of America, a school organization, mentioned that the event taught them about the importance of helping people in their hometown.

“Basically, what we do is a bunch of service projects, a lot of projects we take to competition. We can go to the state and we can advance nationally. But, our main goal is just to help the community and improve the lives of basically the people in the community,” said Ann Lewis-Johnson.

During the Halloween event, students collected canned goods as an entrance fee for people to participate.

All the donations will be given to organizations in Jacksonville.