Keep this in mind when cooking your Thanksgiving turkey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The American Red Cross is asking families to be careful as they prepare their Thanksgiving feasts because cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

Home fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in one’s home and unattended cooking causes nearly 90% of all kitchen fires, according to the Red Cross.

Tammy Prater, executive director of the American Red Cross of East Texas says that people should especially careful when cooking a turkey.

“When your cooking with the stove or out on the grill or that deep frying that turkey, make sure your not wearing clothing that’s too loose, because not only can you set your kitchen on fire, you can not be paying attention and catch yourself on fire.” Tammy Prater, executive director of the American Red Cross of East Texas

The American Red Cross offers the following tips:

Never leave cooking food unattended.

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, boiling, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

Keep kids away from cooking areas by enforcing a “kid-free zone” of three feet around the stove.

Keep anything that can catch on fire—pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains—away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance in the kitchen that generates heat.

Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup.

Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen. Contact your local fire department to take training on the proper use of extinguishers.

Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving the home to make sure all stoves, ovens, and small appliances are turned off.

Smoke alarms save lives. Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas, and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed.

Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year.

Visit www.redcross.org/homefires for more information on how to prevent cooking fires.

