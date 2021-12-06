KETK News accepting donations for Neal’s Wheels ahead of holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is collecting bike donations for Neal’s Wheels in the spirit of the holiday season.
This Christmas project provides new bikes to East Texas children. Peltier Chevrolet and other viewers have already donated many gifts, but KETK is still receiving more donations.
If you would like to help out, you may donate a bicycle at the KETK and FOX 51 studios at 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler or Peltier Chevrolet on the south loop.
“Everybody kind of remembers when they went under the Christmas tree and whether Santa Claus or whatever came and (you) saw that bicycle. Just to have a smile and that joy that makes the season just that much better to be able to give back to them,” said David Bates, General Manager of Peltier Chevrolet.
The last day to make a donation is Dec. 13.
