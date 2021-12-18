LIST: 7 of the most popular holiday gifts of 2021

Now’s the time to check your list twice to make sure there’s no one who was inadvertently overlooked.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With only one week left until Christmas, many are still trying to finish up their holiday shopping.

What’s more, many people face a common dilemma when conducting their holiday shopping: What do I buy for my loved ones? This question often becomes even more difficult to answer when loved ones don’t give out a Christmas wish list, which can often make the whole ordeal that much more overwhelming and stressful.

If this sounds like you, you are in luck because KETK has compiled a list of the most popular gifts for the 2021 holiday season that are guaranteed to be a hit with your loved ones. No matter who you’re shopping for, there’s something for everyone.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a popular console that doubles as a portable or home system. The joy-con controllers have motion sensor abilities that allow you to swing swords, dance and more.

The Nintendo Switch has become perhaps one of the most versatile and popular video game consoles in the last few years. And with consoles like the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X in limited supply, the Switch is the most readily available console on the market. Now with three different variations of the console available (Switch, Switch Lite & Switch OLED), it makes the perfect gift for just about anyone in the younger demographic. If you are looking for a console to gift to your loved one, the Nintendo Switch makes the perfect gift for almost any preteen, teenager or young adult.

You might also want to consider buying a game or two to go along with it. To view the entire Nintendo collection of consoles and games, click here.

Oculus Quest 2

Virtual reality is great for gaming, but it’s also a game-changing development for areas like education, job training and helping people with disabilities experience the world.

Speaking of video games, another gaming console that is hot on the market this year is the Oculus Quest 2, a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. VR has exploded in popularity over the last few years largely due to its unique ability to immerse you in a completely different world. While video game players love this for the immersive experience, the Oculus Quest 2 is also revolutionizing the way education, movie and video watching, job training, etc. are conducted. With the way this device is changing and shaping the future, the Oculus will make the perfect gift for just about anyone in your life.

You can find the Oculus Quest 2 at any store that sells tech and consoles, or on their website.

Apple iPad Pro 5th Generation

The latest iPad Pro has a large screen of 12.9 inches, liquid Retina display and it works with Apple Pencil and multiple keyboards.

Coming in at more than a foot in length, this year’s newest iPad makes for one of the best gifts for just about anyone. iPads are more advanced than ever, essentially having the combined power of an iPhone and a MacBook all in one. The device includes Wi-Fi capability, 128 Gigabytes of storage, an M1 chip for fast performance and a TrueDepth camera system to capture every shot.

You can find the iPad Pro wherever tech devices are sold.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer

Unlike with regular ovens, you don’t need to wait for an air fryer to preheat. Simply put your food in it, select your settings and cook.

Alright, enough about expensive tech items. Here is something any adult will appreciate: the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer. Realistically, any air fryer would be a great gift, but this specific one was voted best overall by the Food Network. It is reported that this air fryer cooks its food better than its counterparts, holds up to six quarts and is very user friendly.

Overall, as previously mentioned, any air fryer will be a great gift, the Instant Vortex just happens to be very highly reccommended. You can find this and many other air fryers on Amazon, or anywhere that kitchen appliances are sold.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

If you’re looking for a gift that is a little more cost effective than the other items on this list, you can’t go wrong with a Carhartt beanie. Not only will it keep your ears warm, but they are all the rave in current fashion trends. These beanies will make the perfect gift for the teenager or young adult in your life, but they are great for anyone.

You can find these comfy beanies at most sporting goods stores, on their website or most department stores.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

When in doubt, coffee is almost universally a great gift. And this high-end coffee maker is perhaps one of the best on the market. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker not only brews an incredible cup of coffee, it can make just about any type of coffee your heart desires. The best part about this coffee maker is that, similar to a Keurig, you can select the size the cup you want to brew, whether it’s a small, concentrated cup or the 50-ounce glass carafe that comes with it, you can brew to your heart’s content. This coffee brewer is so versatile that you can even choose if you want it to brew your coffee hot or cold.

You can find this special coffee maker on Amazon, or anywhere kitchen appliances are sold.

Apple AirPods

A pair of the new Apple AirPods are seen during a launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Lastly, a gift that anyone with an iPhone would be more than happy to receive: the Apple AirPods. These small, easily portable bluetooth ear buds deliver great sound and have really good battery life. What’s more, Apple now has three different versions of their AirPods: the original AirPods, AirPods Pro and, most recently, AirPods Max. So, whether you want to gift the more high end version or just the basic one, any iPhone user would be thrilled to receive these for Christmas.

You can find Apple AirPods at your nearest Apple store or any where Apple products are sold.