TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holiday season is almost here and all of East Texas is ready to ring in the cheer.
Below is a list of all the Christmas parades and tree lightings for 2023.
ANDERSON
- Palestine
- Dec. 2: Parade
ANGELINA
- Huntington
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Lufkin
- Dec. 1: Red Nose Pumping Unit lighting
- Dec. 2: Christmas in the Pines and Parade
- Nov. 29 – Jan. 1: Ice Skating in the Pines
- Zavalla
- Dec. 2: Parade
BOWIE
- Hooks
- Dec. 2: Christmas on Main
- Maud
- Dec. 3: Parade
- New Boston
- Dec. 2: Lighting and Parade
- Redwater
- Dec. 5: Parade
- Texarkana
- Dec. 4: Parade
CAMP
- Pittsburg
- Dec. 2: Home for the Holidays and Parade
CASS
- Atlanta
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Hughes Springs
- Dec. 2: Lighting, Parade
- Linden
- Nov. 30: Lighting
- Dec. 2: Parade
CHEROKEE
- Jacksonville
- Dec. 7: Parade
- New Summerfield
- Dec. 2: Lighting and Parade
- Rusk
- Nov. 25: Hometown Christmas and Lighting
FRANKLIN
- Mount Vernon
- Dec 2: Parade
GREGG
- Gladewater
- Nov. 11: Lighting
- Dec. 9: Parade
- Kilgore
- Nov. 11: Lighting
- Nov. 28: Parade
- Liberty City
- Dec. 3: Parade
- Longview
- Nov. 18: Lighting
- Dec. 7: Parade
- White Oak
- Dec. 4: Parade
HARRISON
- Hallsville
- Nov. 28: Parade
- Marshall
- Dec. 2: Parade
HENDERSON
- Athens
- Dec 2: Parade
- Chandler
- Dec. 9 : Parade
- Cross Roads
- Dec. 3: Winter Festival
- Eustace
- Dec. 9: Lighting, Parade
- Gun Barrel City
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Henderson County
- Dec. 1: Tree lighting
- Mabank
- Dec. 8: Lighting and Old Fashion Christmas
- Tool
- Dec. 5: Lighting
HOPKINS
- Sulphur Springs
- Dec. 1: Parade
HOUSTON
- Crockett
- Nov. 16: Parade
- Nov. 18: Christmas in Crockett
- Kennard
- Dec. 2: Parade
MARION
- Jefferson
- Nov. 25: Lighting and parade
MORRIS
- Daingerfield
- Dec. 4: Lighting and parade
NACOGDOCHES
- Cushing
- Dec. 9: Parade
- Garrison
- Dec. 10: Christmas on the Square
- Nacogdoches
- Dec. 2: Parade
PANOLA
- Beckville
- Dec. 6: Parade
- Carthage
- Dec. 4: Parade
POLK
- Goodrich
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Livingston
- Nov. 21: Lighting
- Dec. 9: Parade
RAINS
- Emory
- Dec. 2: Parade
RUSK
- Henderson
- Nov. 30: Lighting and parade
- Tatum
- Dec. 13: Parade
SABINE
- Hemphill
- Dec. 2: Parade
SAN AUGUSTINE
- San Augustine
- Dec. 1: Parade
SHELBY
- Center
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Joaquin
- Dec. 2: Festival
- Timpson
- Dec. 9: Parade
SMITH
- Arp
- Dec. 2: Festival and parade
- Bullard
- Dec. 1: Lighting
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Lindale
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Overton
- Nov. 27: Parade
- Troup
- Dec. 7: Parade
- Tyler
- Dec. 1 – 31: Azalea District Trail of Lights
- Dec. 8 – 22, 27 – 31: Holiday lights at the Rose Garden
- Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 (Wednesday through Sunday): Horse-drawn carriage rides
- Nov. 30: Lighting and parade
- Whitehouse
- Dec. 2: Parade
TITUS
- Mount Pleasant
- Nov. 16: Lighting
- Dec. 2: Parade
TRINITY
- Groveton
- Dec. 9: Parade
UPSHUR
- Big Sandy
- Dec. 4: Parade
- Gilmer
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Ore City
- Dec. 2: Parade
VAN ZANDT
- Canton
- Dec. 9: Snow Day Festival and Parade
- Edgewood
- Dec. 9: Parade
- Edom
- Dec. 2: Lighting
- Grand Saline
- Dec. 2: Lighting and parade
- Van
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Wills Point
- Dec. 9: Christmas on the Bricks
WOOD
- Hawkins
- Dec. 9: Christmas in the Park
- Mineola
- Dec. 2: Parade
- Quitman
- Nov. 23: Lighting
- Dec. 3: Parade
If you do not see your city or county parade or Christmas tree lighting included in this list, please email: cwood@ketk.com