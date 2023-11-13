TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holiday season is almost here and all of East Texas is ready to ring in the cheer.

Below is a list of all the Christmas parades and tree lightings for 2023.

ANDERSON

  • Palestine
    • Dec. 2: Parade

ANGELINA

  • Huntington
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Lufkin
    • Dec. 1: Red Nose Pumping Unit lighting
    • Dec. 2: Christmas in the Pines and Parade
    • Nov. 29 – Jan. 1: Ice Skating in the Pines
  • Zavalla
    • Dec. 2: Parade

BOWIE

  • Hooks
    • Dec. 2: Christmas on Main
  • Maud
    • Dec. 3: Parade
  • New Boston
    • Dec. 2: Lighting and Parade
  • Redwater
    • Dec. 5: Parade
  • Texarkana
    • Dec. 4: Parade

CAMP

  • Pittsburg
    • Dec. 2: Home for the Holidays and Parade

CASS

  • Atlanta
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Hughes Springs
    • Dec. 2: Lighting, Parade
  • Linden
    • Nov. 30: Lighting
    • Dec. 2: Parade

CHEROKEE

  • Jacksonville
    • Dec. 7: Parade
  • New Summerfield
    • Dec. 2: Lighting and Parade
  • Rusk
    • Nov. 25: Hometown Christmas and Lighting

FRANKLIN

  • Mount Vernon
    • Dec 2: Parade

GREGG

  • Gladewater
    • Nov. 11: Lighting
    • Dec. 9: Parade
  • Kilgore
    • Nov. 11: Lighting
    • Nov. 28: Parade
  • Liberty City
    • Dec. 3: Parade
  • Longview
    • Nov. 18: Lighting
    • Dec. 7: Parade
  • White Oak
    • Dec. 4: Parade

HARRISON

  • Hallsville
    • Nov. 28: Parade
  • Marshall
    • Dec. 2: Parade

HENDERSON

  • Athens
    • Dec 2: Parade
  • Chandler
    • Dec. 9 : Parade
  • Cross Roads
    • Dec. 3: Winter Festival
  • Eustace
    • Dec. 9: Lighting, Parade
  • Gun Barrel City
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Henderson County
    • Dec. 1: Tree lighting
  • Mabank
    • Dec. 8: Lighting and Old Fashion Christmas
  • Tool
    • Dec. 5: Lighting

HOPKINS

  • Sulphur Springs
    • Dec. 1: Parade

HOUSTON

  • Crockett
    • Nov. 16: Parade
    • Nov. 18: Christmas in Crockett
  • Kennard
    • Dec. 2: Parade

MARION

  • Jefferson
    • Nov. 25: Lighting and parade

MORRIS

  • Daingerfield
    • Dec. 4: Lighting and parade

NACOGDOCHES

  • Cushing
    • Dec. 9: Parade
  • Garrison
    • Dec. 10: Christmas on the Square
  • Nacogdoches
    • Dec. 2: Parade

PANOLA

  • Beckville
    • Dec. 6: Parade
  • Carthage
    • Dec. 4: Parade

POLK

  • Goodrich
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Livingston
    • Nov. 21: Lighting
    • Dec. 9: Parade

RAINS

  • Emory
    • Dec. 2: Parade

RUSK

  • Henderson
    • Nov. 30: Lighting and parade
  • Tatum
  • Dec. 13: Parade

SABINE

  • Hemphill
    • Dec. 2: Parade

SAN AUGUSTINE

  • San Augustine
    • Dec. 1: Parade

SHELBY

  • Center
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Joaquin
    • Dec. 2: Festival
  • Timpson
    • Dec. 9: Parade

SMITH

  • Arp
    • Dec. 2: Festival and parade
  • Bullard
    • Dec. 1: Lighting
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Lindale
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Overton
    • Nov. 27: Parade
  • Troup
    • Dec. 7: Parade
  • Tyler
    • Dec. 1 – 31: Azalea District Trail of Lights
    • Dec. 8 – 22, 27 – 31: Holiday lights at the Rose Garden
    • Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 (Wednesday through Sunday): Horse-drawn carriage rides
    • Nov. 30: Lighting and parade
  • Whitehouse
    • Dec. 2: Parade

TITUS

  • Mount Pleasant
    • Nov. 16: Lighting
    • Dec. 2: Parade

TRINITY

  • Groveton
    • Dec. 9: Parade

UPSHUR

  • Big Sandy
    • Dec. 4: Parade
  • Gilmer
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Ore City
    • Dec. 2: Parade

VAN ZANDT

  • Canton
    • Dec. 9: Snow Day Festival and Parade
  • Edgewood
    • Dec. 9: Parade
  • Edom
    • Dec. 2: Lighting
  • Grand Saline
    • Dec. 2: Lighting and parade
  • Van
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Wills Point
    • Dec. 9: Christmas on the Bricks

WOOD

  • Hawkins
    • Dec. 9: Christmas in the Park
  • Mineola
    • Dec. 2: Parade
  • Quitman
    • Nov. 23: Lighting
    • Dec. 3: Parade

If you do not see your city or county parade or Christmas tree lighting included in this list, please email: cwood@ketk.com