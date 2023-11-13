TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holiday season is almost here and all of East Texas is ready to ring in the cheer.

Below is a list of all the Christmas parades and tree lightings for 2023.

ANDERSON

Palestine Dec. 2: Parade



ANGELINA

Huntington Dec. 2: Parade

Lufkin Dec. 1: Red Nose Pumping Unit lighting Dec. 2: Christmas in the Pines and Parade Nov. 29 – Jan. 1: Ice Skating in the Pines

Zavalla Dec. 2: Parade



BOWIE

Hooks Dec. 2: Christmas on Main

Maud Dec. 3: Parade

New Boston Dec. 2: Lighting and Parade

Redwater Dec. 5: Parade

Texarkana Dec. 4: Parade



CAMP

Pittsburg Dec. 2: Home for the Holidays and Parade



CASS

Atlanta Dec. 2: Parade

Hughes Springs Dec. 2: Lighting, Parade

Linden Nov. 30: Lighting Dec. 2: Parade



CHEROKEE

Jacksonville Dec. 7: Parade

New Summerfield Dec. 2: Lighting and Parade

Rusk Nov. 25: Hometown Christmas and Lighting



FRANKLIN

Mount Vernon Dec 2: Parade



GREGG

Gladewater Nov. 11: Lighting Dec. 9: Parade

Kilgore Nov. 11: Lighting Nov. 28: Parade

Liberty City Dec. 3: Parade

Longview Nov. 18: Lighting Dec. 7: Parade

White Oak Dec. 4: Parade



HARRISON

Hallsville Nov. 28: Parade

Marshall Dec. 2: Parade



HENDERSON

Athens Dec 2: Parade

Chandler Dec. 9 : Parade

Cross Roads Dec. 3: Winter Festival

Eustace Dec. 9: Lighting, Parade

Gun Barrel City Dec. 2: Parade

Henderson County Dec. 1: Tree lighting

Mabank Dec. 8: Lighting and Old Fashion Christmas

Tool Dec. 5: Lighting



HOPKINS

Sulphur Springs Dec. 1: Parade



HOUSTON

Crockett Nov. 16: Parade Nov. 18: Christmas in Crockett

Kennard Dec. 2: Parade



MARION

Jefferson Nov. 25: Lighting and parade



MORRIS

Daingerfield Dec. 4: Lighting and parade



NACOGDOCHES

Cushing Dec. 9: Parade

Garrison Dec. 10: Christmas on the Square

Nacogdoches Dec. 2: Parade



PANOLA

Beckville Dec. 6: Parade

Carthage Dec. 4: Parade



POLK

Goodrich Dec. 2: Parade

Livingston Nov. 21: Lighting Dec. 9: Parade



RAINS

Emory Dec. 2: Parade



RUSK

Henderson Nov. 30: Lighting and parade

Tatum

Dec. 13: Parade

SABINE

Hemphill Dec. 2: Parade



SAN AUGUSTINE

San Augustine Dec. 1: Parade



SHELBY

Center Dec. 2: Parade

Joaquin Dec. 2: Festival

Timpson Dec. 9: Parade



SMITH

Arp Dec. 2: Festival and parade

Bullard Dec. 1: Lighting Dec. 2: Parade

Lindale Dec. 2: Parade

Overton Nov. 27: Parade

Troup Dec. 7: Parade

Tyler Dec. 1 – 31: Azalea District Trail of Lights Dec. 8 – 22, 27 – 31: Holiday lights at the Rose Garden Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 (Wednesday through Sunday): Horse-drawn carriage rides Nov. 30: Lighting and parade

Whitehouse Dec. 2: Parade



TITUS

Mount Pleasant Nov. 16: Lighting Dec. 2: Parade



TRINITY

Groveton Dec. 9: Parade



UPSHUR

Big Sandy Dec. 4: Parade

Gilmer Dec. 2: Parade

Ore City Dec. 2: Parade



VAN ZANDT

Canton Dec. 9: Snow Day Festival and Parade

Edgewood Dec. 9: Parade

Edom Dec. 2: Lighting

Grand Saline Dec. 2: Lighting and parade

Van Dec. 2: Parade

Wills Point Dec. 9: Christmas on the Bricks



WOOD

Hawkins Dec. 9: Christmas in the Park

Mineola Dec. 2: Parade

Quitman Nov. 23: Lighting Dec. 3: Parade



If you do not see your city or county parade or Christmas tree lighting included in this list, please email: cwood@ketk.com