LIST: Holiday events in East Texas happening this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first weekend of December is coming up, and there will be several Christmas events in East Texas.

If you know of any Christmas events that we missed for this weekend, click here and let us know.

ATHENS

Saturday, Dec. 4

On Saturday, the Elite Dance Company presents the Athens Christmas Parade. The parade will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The theme is Pink Candy Canes.

CANTON

Saturday, Dec. 4

Yesterland’s 2021 Christmas Carnival is open every weekend through Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Canton’s Christmas High Tea & Crafts will have Christmas crafts and cookie decorating. Christmas High Tea will be served along with Christmas Carols. Reservations are required. Those interested can call 903-576-6528. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

CARTHAGE

Saturday, Dec. 4

The Hayride Hee Haw Christmas Show will be at 7 p.m. The Southern Impact Band and Dusty Boots Band, along with the Esquire Players will feature Christmas classics and country music favorites and great skits. Tickets can be bought here.

LONGVIEW

Saturday, Dec. 4

The HeartsWay Hospice Northeast Texas will feature the Love Lights at Christmas at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and all attendees will receive a keepsake angel and a program with the name(s) of every individual luminary. You can call (903) 295-1680 for more information or go online to www.heartswayhospice.org and click the Love Lights link to purchase your luminary.

The Exhibit Building at the Gregg County Fair Grounds will have the Christmas in the South from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be at 1123 Jaycee Dr. and is hosted by Junkin’ Across Texas.

LUFKIN

Saturday, Dec. 4

Downtown Lufkin will have Christmas in the Pines on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city will house Rudolph the Pumping Unit in Downtown Lufkin.

Sunday, Dec. 5

First Baptist Church Lufkin will have their annual Christmas music presentation with New Beginnings Celebrate! Christmas Musical. Canned goods will be accepted at the door for our local food pantry! Doors open 30 minutes prior. Livestream link can be found at fbclufkin.org/celebrate. The event starts at 6 p.m. at 106 E. Bremond Ave.

MARSHALL

Saturday, Dec. 4

Downtown Marshall will have their Lighted Christmas Parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be presented at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center at 110 East Houston at 3 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.

MINEOLA

Sunday, Dec. 5

The Merry Christmas Market will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 301 Sycamore St.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Saturday, Dec. 4

Northeast Texas Community College kicks off A 1940s Christmas Carol at 2886 FM 1735 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Redfearn Real Estate Co. will have a Christmas Parade Viewing Party! The event will be at 711 N Jefferson Ave. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NACOGDOCHES

Saturday, Dec. 4

The Impact Cowboy Church of Nacogdoches will have their inaugural Christmas Trade Days on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 415 FM -2112.

Nine Flags Lighted Christmas Parade is part of the Nine Flags festival, organized by the CVB. Be sure to check out the Festival and Vendor Market on the Downtown Square from 11am-4pm before the parade! More details at visitnacogdoches.org/nine-flags

Sunday, Dec. 5

First Baptist Nacogdoches will have Christmas at First at 4 p.m. They will share the story of the Christ-child, the coming of the Messiah, and the birth of the savior.

TYLER

Saturday, Dec. 4

Chris Tomlin concert at Green Acres, the show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be bought at christomlin.com.

The Tyler Glass Recreation Center will have a Candyland Christmas on Dec. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-Registration is required, visit https://bit.ly/candylandchristmas

Sunday, Dec. 5

Christmas Tree lighting at Green Acres Baptist Church at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be food, games, rides and worship.

Green Acres Baptist Church will have their Kidz Praise Christmas Program at 5 p.m. The preschool and elementary choirs will be performing.

The Villa Tyler will have their 6th Annual Cookies with Santa at 7891 Hwy 110 North from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets at $10 per person (Ages one and under are free). Tickets include: cookies & cocoa, photos with Santa, a story time with Santa and more. The event will benefit the East Texas Food Bank. Five canned goods will equal one extra door prize.

Whitehouse

Saturday, Dec. 4

Whitehouse Christmas Parade and Christmas in the park hosted by the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce and Ina Villanueva. The park market will be from 12 to 6 p.m. and the parade will be at FM 346 at 5:45 p.m.