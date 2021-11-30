LIST: Holiday toy drives in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During this holiday season, some East Texas groups and businesses are hosting toy drives to make sure that every child has a memorable Christmas.

KETK has compiled a list of holiday toy drives accepting donations this season.

Tyler

Hiway 80 Tyler Family Christmas Giveaway

What to bring: New unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16.

Where to drop off: Hiway 80 Triumph Village 12781 Hwy 64 West M-Sat 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Hiway 80 Gateway to Hope Day Resource Center 601 E. Valentine M-F 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission will present a drive thru Family Christmas Giveaway, taking place at Marvin United Methodist Church located at 300 W Erwin Street on Tuesday, Dec. 21 beginning at 6 p.m. featuring Santa and some of his elves.

What to bring: Bikes, skateboards, scooters — if it rolls, we’ll give it to kids who will love it!

Where to drop off: KETK Studios at 4300 Richmond Road or Peltier Chevrolet at 2700 W SW Loop 323 (until Dec. 13)

More Information: One of Neal’s favorite memories of all-time is Christmas Day. Waking up with that beautiful bike under the tree! This year, Neal’s Wheels wants that same feeling for East Texas children in need.

A December to Remember 2nd Annual Toy Drive and Car Meet

What to bring: New and unwrapped toys, monetary donations are welcomed and toys will be purchased on a later date to be donated.

When and where to drop off: Sprouts Farmers Market, 4015 S Broadway Avenue on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

More Information: This event is hosted by the Rose City Riders and is a free event where any and all car clubs and spectators are encouraged to hang out, have fun, but most of all donate new and unwrapped toys for kids in need! Santa will be returning for photo opportunities and warm beverages will be complimentary!

Jacksonville

East Texas Toy Drive & Car Show

What to bring: All new and unwrapped toys, bikes and gifts are welcome.

When and where to drop off: Sunday, Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 150 Newbern Street

Longview

Hiway 80 Longview Family Christmas Giveaway

What to bring: New unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16.

When and where to drop off: Hiway 80 Administrative office 3123 W. Marshall Avenue M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, Spring Hill Pharmacy and Walker Pharmacy (Gladewater).

More information: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission will present a drive thru Family Christmas Giveaway, taking place at Mission’s Longview campus along a highly decorated Melrose Street on Saturday, Dec. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. featuring Santa and some of his elves.

