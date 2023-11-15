TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanksgiving is a week away. Many families will begin to purchase food items for the holiday, but for some this day can be stressful to put food on the table.

Some East Texas communities are here to help:

Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive

The drive will be held on Nov. 21, with items provided by people of the community. Last year, the event fed more than 1,000 families. According to their website, “the food is distributed to pre-approved families who have completed an application and received an acceptance letter.”

The drive will be held at Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd.

East Texas Food Bank’s Thanksgiving Distribution

The East Texas Food Bank will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church. The drive is open to the public with no ID or paperwork needed.

Goudarzi & Young Turkey Giveaway

The law offices of Goudarzi and Young will host two turkey drives.

Longview – Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Location: Longview Office, 3522 North Fourth St.

Gilmer – Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Location: Gilmer Yamboree Grounds, 1300 Highway 271 N



In a Facebook post, the law firm said they will offer Bear Creek Smoked Turkeys and they are first come, first-serve basis.

If you know of a food drive not listed here, please let us know by submitting a news tip.