LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re among the 38% of Americans who don’t do alcohol (2023 Gallup Poll), New Year’s Eve might be an occasion for a mocktail.

And for people who seek out drinks because they can’t taste the alcohol — a Moscow Mule, a mojito, Long Island Iced Tea, etc. — maybe it’s time to choose taste and stop trying to fit in.

We’ve got a short list of possibilities for you, along with links to the recipes. But you’ve got to promise to come back … each of these links could prove to be a non-alcoholic rabbit hole:

Hurricane mocktail: A recipe to make these by the pitcher probably tells you how good they are with a few tweaks and minus the rum. It’s a party drink, tropical and fruity with a combination of flavors that combine to make the sum greater than its parts. We found this recipe on savortheflavor.com.

Salted caramel white Russian mocktail: If you don’t care for fruity drinks, go decadent with this selection. The rosemary sprigs can be your excuse to call it a holiday drink, but nobody’s judging here.

(FILE | Adobe Stock)

Lemon Lavender Mocktini: Probably the most elegant of our picks, the simplicity of this recipe is a big part of its appeal. The unique color adds to the experience.

Ginger-Honey Mocktail: You’ll need fresh ginger, raw honey and ground cinnamon, but there’s also a simple recipe for making a larger batch. For that, you’ll need coconut sugar, cinnamon sticks and limes.

Mock champagne: Sparkling cider is a simple solution, but if you want something a little closer to champagne, it will take a little effort — not. A drink that lives up to the glass, this recipe for non-alcoholic sparkling wine includes ginger ale, white grape juice and raspberries.

Like recipes for drinks that do have alcohol, many of these drinks require obscure ingredients that you just wouldn’t use for anything else — so there’s likely some waste involved. But we also found a website that is much more “macro” in its approach to non-alcoholic beverages: simplemocktailrecipes.com. Here’s a link to their New Year’s Eve suggestions, where you’ll find instructions to make big batches of tasty drinks.