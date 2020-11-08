Longview businesses encouraged to get into holiday spirit with decorating contest

Holiday knick-knacks stand are displayed for Christmas shoppers Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a Lowes store in Northglenn, Colo. Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Visit Longview and the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association are encouraging businesses to participate in a Hallmark Inspired Christmas Decorating Contest.

“We hope to bring awareness of your business to our local community and to encourage the local community to support you. We also hope to bring some safe fun to our community as they enjoy the beautiful creations,” said information from sponsors.

Cash prizes will be $500 for first place and $250 for second.

Our hope is that we can bring love to our local businesses by increasing visibility, but also reward two top contenders in the contest with a little cash to use in whatever way they find meaningful. Contest sponsors

How to Participate as a Business:

To participate in the free contest, businesses are encouraged to complete a simple registration form and then decorate your storefront. We will place your information on our Visit Longview site to encourage others to visit you. If you want to participate, but don’t wish to be part of the contest, we welcome you to help us create a Hallmark Inspired Christmas.

The rules:

Business must be in the Longview city limits.

Decorations must be family friendly, visible from outside, and stay up through the end of December.

If at all possible, decorations should be visible after closing time for those who view after hours.

Deadline to register your business for the contest is 5 p.m. Nov. 13..

Decorations should be viewable starting Nov. 23.

Contest and voting runs from Nov. 23 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

Winner will be announced online on Dec. 15.