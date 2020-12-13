Longview firefighters collecting toys for children in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department and Longview Professional Firefighters Association members collected toys for children on Saturday.

Many people came by the parking lot at the mall in Longview and dropped off donations. Many brought unwrapped toys.

The gifts will be distributed by Child Protective Services and Neal McCoy Angel Network. All the donations will be disinfected as part of COVID-19 precautions.

People can still donate to the cause by dropping toys off at Longview Station No. 3.

