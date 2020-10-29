Polar Express tickets on sale at Texas State Railroad in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Tickets are on sale for the 2020 season of The Polar Express at Texas State Railroad.

The first Polar Express train ride will be on Friday November 13, at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices start as low as $20 per child, depending on the date, time and temperature. The train will depart at the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole.

The Palestine depot will offer a festive holiday-setting with lights, tinsel, garland and costumed characters. Every coach will feature a live musical performance as the ‘Cocoa Chefs’ serve hot chocolate and cookies while singing and dancing.

Train staff will recite the classic children’s book The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Seats will be limited in the Presidential, sky-view Dome and First Class where keepsake Polar Express mugs, hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Coach, with historic Pullman-style seating and the Open-air coach will also receive hot chocolate and cookies. All cars have large viewing windows.

At the North Pole, Santa and his elves will greet passengers and board the train and give everyone the ‘first gift of Christmas’ a silver ‘sleigh’ bell.

On the ride back, to the Palestine Depot, the ‘Cocoa Chefs’ will lead passengers in Christmas carols