Project Kids in Care raising money to buy holiday gifts for Anderson County foster children

PALESTINE, Texas – The organization Project Kids in Care of Anderson County has launched a project to provide toys for at least 200 children in the foster care system in the county.

The Cannonball Toy Run, a three-day road trip, will leave from Palestine at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 and end up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Dec. 13.

The cost to participate is $800 and covers food and lodging for a driver and passenger, said Bo Harding, event organizer.

Participants will take part in scavenger hunts and other activities during the drives, he said.

Those who would like to be part of the effort can contact Harding at 903-922-8212.