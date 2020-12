TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rose City Riders hosted a toy drive at Sprouts for the Toys for Tots Foundation.

People were able to stop by and bring some new and unwrapped toys while also lending a hand to those who may need it.

“If you feel like you want to donate we’re taking money donations, unwrapped toys probably brand new,” said Brandon Draper, President of Rose City Riders.

100% of all the money donations will be used to buy toys and will be donated along with all the rest of the gifts.