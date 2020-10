TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Salvation Army announced their Christmas sale of the year.

The sale is from November 6 through the 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is located at 717 N. Spring Avenue in Tyler.

The sale includes Christmas trees and ornaments, home decor, lighting and much more.

A mask will be required to enter the store.

All proceeds will be donated to the Tyler office of the Salvation Army for use in their general fund.