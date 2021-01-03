Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle Drive goal with over $270,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Salvation Army reached their Red Kettle goal.
The amount donated was still being counted. The goal was to reach $270,000.
The drive ran from November 13th until Christmas Eve. The organizers say although the drive is over, any donation is still welcome.
