Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle Drive goal with over $270,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Salvation Army reached their Red Kettle goal.

The amount donated was still being counted. The goal was to reach $270,000.

The drive ran from November 13th until Christmas Eve. The organizers say although the drive is over, any donation is still welcome.

