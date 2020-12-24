Santa spotted on horseback in Lindale parking lot spreading Christmas joy

Holidays

by: Sharon Raissi

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Santa was spotted today at a Walmart in Lindale, but he was using a unique mode of transportation.

Trading in his sleigh for a horse, Santa offered candy and photo opportunities to kids and parents. According to Santa, he’s been doing this for almost 30 years.

With everything happening in 2020, Santa said he feels like children could use some extra joy this year.

“Its a fun time of year to give to kids and see big smiles on them,” Santa said. “Everybody loves Santa. Everybody ought to have a Santa out at least once a year.”

