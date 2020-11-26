SHINE ON: Marshall’s famous Wonderland of Lights comes with changes this year

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Marshall is again glowing with millions of lights as part of the Wonderland of Lights celebration.

Each year, tens of thousands come to see the Harrison County Courthouse covered in white lights. This year some activities traditionally held as part of Wonderland of Lights are canceled as a result of precautions being taken for COVID-19.

“Please be advised that 2020 will be a modified year observing limited nightly activities and amended special events,” says a notice on the city’s website. “There will be no ice skating, carousel, train rides or traditional Santa’s Village this year as a COVID-19 precaution.”

The city is following the governor’s orders concerning COVID-19 and practicing Department of Health and Human Services Health protocols, the announcement said.

The city said it is also requiring “social distancing, reducing the number of high-touch surfaces available, providing ample sanitation stations, limiting capacity in certain venues and requiring masks,” the statement said.

Among events that are still scheduled are outdoor holiday markets on Dec. 5 and 12. The city said at the markets:

Vendor booths will be spaced a minimum 10 feet apart from one another.

Social distancing will be observed by shoppers and vendors.

Sanitation stations will be available along North Washington Avenue.

Shoppers and vendors will be required to wear a mask.

A capacity limit on each block may be established.

There will be no food product sampling.

This event is subject to cancellation depending on the condition of COVID-19 in our community.

Downtown merchants are also open for shopping, dining and in-store events.

“The health and safety of our visitors are our first and foremost concerns this holiday season,” City of Marshall

Despite the changes and precautions, city leaders hope people will still come to see the courthouse and nearby buildings adorned in lights and to take part in activities.

“Our picturesque downtown area is lit and decorated ready for you to snap the perfect selfie … and make memories with your family and loved ones,” a city statement said.