TYLER, Texas (KETK) — AAA is anticipating about 55 million people driving throughout the country for Thanksgiving.

“Nearly four million people driving this Thanksgiving in Texas 50 miles or more, and of course, many more taking shorter distances,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Vurlee Brown, is making her road trip home, from Dallas to Gainsville, Florida one week before the holiday traffic.

“That’s wonderful because we can make the trip pretty quick, but if there’s a lot of traffic that’s a big hang-up,” said Brown.

Her sister, Barbara Darby is happy about the stress-free drive ahead. “Feels really good we ain’t got to be worried about back-to-back traffic, cars close up on,” said Darby.

They stopped to fill up for gas in Tyler, where prices are low.

“Most Texans are now paying below three dollars a gallon so you could see even a few more people hit the roadway just because gas is cheaper,” said Armbruster.

Triple A alone anticipates about 20,000 roadside rescues next week. “Just AAA, alone in Texas between Wednesday and Sunday Thanksgiving week. And most of those will be flat tires, dead batteries, and engine batteries,” said Armbruster.

They’re reminding drivers to have their car maintenance ready to go before hitting the road.

As for the sisters, they have about 12 hours to go. “I drive so far, then she drives,” said Brown.

They’ll have plenty of time to prep their traditional dinner. “Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to share time with your loved ones, have good food, good wine,” said Darby.